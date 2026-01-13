A video going viral on social media shows a woman identified as Priyaa Thakur claiming that she was fired by her company iEnergizer, for making a reel about broken keyboards and chairs. In the video, she is seen abusing the company soon after she was fired by them. Thakur also claimed that the company went to a few people who complained that she had made a video on the keyboard and chair in the office. To this, Thakur said that she did make a video on the same, as the keyboard and chairs are broken at the company. Amid Thaur being fired, old videos showing her speaking against the company have also gone viral on social media. In one video, Priyaa Thakur is seen complaining about doing "copy and paste" at iEnergizer. Meanwhile, her video on the keyboard and chair at the company has also surfaced online. In the viral clip, Thakur is seen complaining about a broken keyboard and chairs at the company. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, "Read the employee agreement carefully", while a second user added, "unprofessional & unethical behaviour of yours would def lead to a termination". A third user commented, "They did the right thing". Are the Pakistani Umair 7:11 and Fatima Jatoi Viral Video Leaks Part of a Digital Honey Trap Against Indians?

Woman Claims Her Company iEnergizer Fired Her for Making Reel

Priyaa Thakur's Old Videos Go Viral

Priyaa Thakur's Video on Broken Keyboard and Chairs at iEnergizer

Netizens React to Viral Video

