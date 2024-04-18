Elon Musk's India visit is scheduled from April 21 to April 22, when the tech billionaire will announce significant investment plans and likely discuss the potential of Tesla's entry into India. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Starlink was reportedly on the verge of getting approval from the Indian government. According to DogeDesigner, who regularly updates Elon Musk and his companies posted on X quoting Hindustan Times, "Tesla is looking for its first showroom locations in India; Delhi, Mumbai on the radar". Elon Musk's Tesla is anticipated to set up its first local EV manufacturing plant in Gujarat; however, the post hinted at a showroom in Delhi or Mumbai. The actual plans are expected to be unveiled on April 21 onwards. Tesla Layoffs: Elon Musk-Run EV Company Cuts 20% Employees of Some Departments Amid Financial Struggles, Says Report.

Elon Musk's Tesla Eyeing on Mumbai and Delhi for Opening Its Showroom:

Tesla looking for its first showroom locations in India; Delhi, Mumbai on radar 🇮🇳 一 Hindustan Times pic.twitter.com/c4aqbS5JOp — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 18, 2024

