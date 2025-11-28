Elon Musk’s xAI has launched a new Grok Imagine feature that allows users to create videos directly without relying on an image. Previously, users were required to upload an image and then provide a custom prompt or choose from the Fun or Default options. Now, they can simply enter a text prompt into Grok Imagine and have a video generated without any base images. To do this, they can tap to switch between the Text-to-Video or Text-to-Image modes and enter their prompt. Reacting to this, Elon Musk said, “Text to video now works with Grok Imagine. Upgraded audio and 10-second-long video generation releasing hopefully this weekend!” X Following Timeline Update: Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out Major Update, Bringing Grok-Powered Post Rankings to Users.

Elon Musk Says Grok Imagine 10-Second Video Generation Coming by Next Week

Text to video now works with Grok Imagine. Upgraded audio and 10 sec long video generation releasing hopefully this weekend! https://t.co/ijAGdC97PX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2025

