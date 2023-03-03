New Delhi, March 3 : The soon to launch next-gen Hyundai Verna premium sedan gets teased by its maker offering glimpses of its exterior and interior design. The sedan has grown in size compared to its predecessor and flaunts highly stylized and premium all-new exterior design language. It will get an all-new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT transmission options aside of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill. Checkout the official teaser below : Honda City Facelift Launched in India With Tons of Updates, New Variants; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Next-gen Hyundai Verna Official Teaser :

