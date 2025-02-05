Ola Roadster X will be launched today, on February 5. 2025 in India at 10:30 AM with a 200 km certified range and 11kW peak power, offering a top speed of 124 kmph. The upcoming Ola Electric Motorcycle will come with a 'futuristic' design and have several key highlights in terms of specifications and features. The Ola Roadster X will get a 4.3-inch segmented LCD display with smart connectivity, achieve 40 kmph in 2.8 seconds, get LED headlamps, front disc brakes and more. Ola Roadster X electric bike will offer Eco, Normal and Sport models for riding. It will have Advanced Regan, Cruise Control, Reverse Mode, Energy Insights, Tyre Pressure alerts, Geo and Time fencing, Find Your vehicle, Tow and Theft detection and many such innovative features and specifications. The price of the Ola Roadster X bike is expected to range between INR 74,999 to INR 99,999. Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in February 2025: From MG Majestor to Audi RS Q8 Performance and Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition, Here’s List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch.

Ola Roadster X Launch on February 5, 2025 (Today) at 10: 30 AM

Countdown to adrenaline🏍️ The Roadster X is ready to change the game. 5th Feb 2025 at 10:30 am. Tune in to the live event here: https://t.co/mAVgf7PtE6 pic.twitter.com/Q9Xog9BcQX — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) February 4, 2025

