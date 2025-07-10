Tesla will expand its Robotaxi services to more cities in the coming months. Recently, Elon Musk posted, "Expanding to a larger service area in Austin this weekend", and further said that the self-driving taxi will also be introduced in the Bay Area. Musk said, "Waiting on regulatory approvals, but probably in a month or two". Tesla launched its Robotaxis last month and rolled out the autonomous EVs on the roads in Austin, Texas. Toll Rates: Government Slashes Toll Charges by up to 50% on Select National Highway Sections With Tunnels, Bridges, Flyovers and Elevated Roads.

Robotaxis Services Coming to Bay Area in a Month or Two, Says Elon Musk

NEWS: Tesla's Robotaxi service could launch in San Francisco in about 1-2 months, pending regulatory approval. https://t.co/wJFC4Ur7eN pic.twitter.com/41BFhD6s0i — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 10, 2025

