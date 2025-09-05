Tesla reportedly proposed a new compensation package for CEO Elon Musk, potentially worth around “USD 1 trillion.” The package would be the largest in corporate America’s history and is aimed at keeping Musk committed to lead Tesla over the next decade. As per a report of Bloomberg, Tesla has offered "USD 1 trillion" pay package deal to CEO Musk. To receive the full payout, Musk is said to achieve ambitious goals, like expanding Tesla’s new robotaxi business and increasing the company’s market value from about USD 1 trillion to at least USD 8.5 trillion. Mark Zuckerberg vs Mark Zuckerberg: Indiana Lawyer With Same Name As Meta CEO Sues Company for Removing His Facebook Page Over Identity Issue.

Tesla Proposes Compensation for Elon Musk ‘Potentially Valued at USD 1 Trillion’

