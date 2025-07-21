Elon Musk announced that major Tesla self-driving updates would be launched soon for the Austin Robotaxi. The tech billionaire wrote, "Tesla self-driving capability will see a step change improvement as we integrate upgrades for the Austin robotaxi build into the general production release." He further mentioned that the validated improvements for Austin would not cause regressions elsewhere. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that necessary regulatory approvals were pending in Europe and China. Tesla India Entry Marks Turning Point for Domestic EV Sector, Clean Mobility Future for Country: Experts.

Tesla FSD Major Update Coming Soon: Elon Musk

We need to validate that improvements for Austin don’t cause regressions elsewhere. For Europe and China, we are awaiting regulatory approval. Hopefully, soon🤞 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2025

