Elon Musk has surpassed the number of followers on the X platform. In June 2025, Musk's X account was followed by 220 million users, and now, with the addition of two million new users, Elon Musk's total number of followers has reached 222.1 million. Today, Elon Musk's xAI rolled out Grok 4 AI chatbot with powerful reasoning capabilities and announced the expansion of Robotaxi services in the Bay Area in the United States. The tech billionaire's Starlink also got final regulatory approval from the Indian government, marking its imminent launch in the country. Linda Yaccarino Steps Down as CEO of X After 2 Years, Thanks Elon Musk for ‘Transforming X Into the Everything App’.

Elon Musk's X Account Now Followed by 222.1 Million Users

BREAKING: Elon Musk has surpassed 222 million followers. He is the most followed and interacted account on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/dgU1ZYO8Me — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)