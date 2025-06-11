Tesla Robotaxi Trials: Tesla's Driverless Model Y Robotaxi Begins Public Tests in Austin, Elon Musk Reacts (Watch Video)

With the official "Robotaxi" logo, Tesla's first Model Y robotaxi was spotted testing in Austin without a driver. According to Elon Musk, the car was delivered directly from the factory and is completely capable of operating on its own without supervision. The design, which he described as "beautifully simple," is a significant step towards Tesla's goal of having an autonomous fleet. Elon Musk-Run SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches SiriusXM SXM-10 Mission to Orbit From Florida.

Tesla's Driverless Model Y Robotaxi Begins Public Tests in Austin

These are unmodified Tesla cars coming straight from the factory, meaning that every Tesla coming out of our factories is capable of unsupervised self-driving! https://t.co/n94ln0Uas6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)