Tesla Robotaxi Trials: Tesla's Driverless Model Y Robotaxi Begins Public Tests in Austin, Elon Musk Reacts (Watch Video)

Tesla’s first-ever Model Y Robotaxi was seen testing without a driver in Austin. Elon Musk confirmed it's factory-built for full autonomy, calling the design “beautifully simple.” A milestone for Tesla.

Tesla's Driverless Model Y Robotaxi Begins Public Tests in Austin (Photo Credits: X/@SawyerMerritt)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 11, 2025 07:24 AM IST

    With the official "Robotaxi" logo, Tesla's first Model Y robotaxi was spotted testing in Austin without a driver. According to Elon Musk, the car was delivered directly from the factory and is completely capable of operating on its own without supervision. The design, which he described as "beautifully simple," is a significant step towards Tesla's goal of having an autonomous fleet. Elon Musk-Run SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches SiriusXM SXM-10 Mission to Orbit From Florida.

    Tesla's Driverless Model Y Robotaxi Begins Public Tests in Austin

     

