Stocks of Acme Solar Holdings Limited (NSE: ACMESOLAR) opened in green today, July 28, as soon as the Indian stock market opened for business. Shares of Acme Solar Holdings Limited (NSE: ACMESOLAR) were trading at INR 295.04 and saw a rise of INR 24.59 or 9.09 per cent. It is worth noting that Acme Solar Holdings Limited (NSE: ACMESOLAR) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 303.94 on July 11 this year and 52-week low of INR 167.75 on January 28 this year. TCS Share Price Drop After Layoffs: Stocks of Tata Consultancy Services Fall by Nearly 2% As IT Major Announces 12,261 Job Cuts, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Acme Solar Share Price Today, July 28, 2025

Shares of Acme Solar opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

