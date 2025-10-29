Shares of Adani Green Energy Limited (NSE: ADANIGREEN) opened on a positive note today, October 29. Stocks of Adani Green Energy Limited (NSE: ADANIGREEN) were trading at INR 1040 after the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Adani Green Energy Limited (NSE: ADANIGREEN) stocks rose by INR 38.80 or 3.57 per cent in early trade. The shares of Adani Green Energy Limited (NSE: ADANIGREEN) saw their 52-week high and low of INR 1,733.95 and INR 758 on November 6, 2024 and March 3 this year, respectively. HDFC AMC Share Price Today, October 29: Stocks of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited Fall by INR 240.50, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Adani Green Share Price Today, October 29, 2025

Stocks of Adani Green opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)