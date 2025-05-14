Bharat Dynamics Ltd (NSE: BDL) shares rose 2.66% to INR 1,793.20 in early trade on May 14, gaining INR 46.50 on the NSE. The rally follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong emphasis on self-reliance in defence during his May 12 address on Operation Sindoor. Highlighting the performance of Indian forces and indigenous weaponry, PM Modi said, “The credibility of our Made in India weapons was proven.” The statement boosted sentiment for defence stocks like BDL, seen as a key player in India’s growing indigenous military capabilities. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 14, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Bharti Hexacom Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price

BDL Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE/Google)

