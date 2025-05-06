Shares of Computer Age Management Services Ltd (NSE: CAMS) witnessed a sharp decline ahead of its Q4 earnings call scheduled for 11:00 am IST today. The stock was trading at INR 3,702.10, down INR 105.70 or 2.78%, as of 10:04 am IST. CAMS opened at INR 3,801 and touched an intraday high of INR 3,895.70 before slipping to a low of INR 3,681. The company currently holds a market capitalisation of INR 18,330 crore with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.80 and a dividend yield of 1.89%. M&M Share Price Today, May 06: Stocks of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited Up by 2.90%, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE

