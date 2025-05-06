Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Limited (NSE: M&M) saw a sharp rally in early Tuesday trade, rising by 2.90% or INR 87.60 to INR 3,109 on the NSE. On May 5, Mahindra & Mahindra (NSE: M&M)reported a 22% jump in standalone net profit at INR 2,437 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company reported standalone net profit of INR 2,000 crore in the year-ago period. Yes Bank Share Price Today, May 06: Stocks of Yes Bank Limited Rise by 5.02%, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

M&M Share Price Today, May 06

M&M Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

