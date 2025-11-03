Shares of Canara Bank Ltd (NSE: CANBK) gained 2.19% in early trade on Monday, November 3, after the state-run lender reported a 19% year-on-year rise in net profit to INR 4,774 crore for Q2 FY26. The stock opened at INR 137.67 and was trading at INR 139.99 by 10:05 AM, touching a 52-week high of INR 141.45. Despite the profit growth, the bank’s net interest income (NII) slipped 2% YoY to INR 9,141.19 crore. Asset quality showed notable improvement, with gross NPA reducing to 2.35% and net NPA to 0.54% from 3.73% and 0.99%, respectively, a year ago. BEL Share Price Today, November 3: BEL Shares Dip 1.36% in Early Trade Despite 18% YoY Jump in Q2 Profit; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Canara Bank Shares Jump 2% After Q2 Profit Rises 19% YoY

Canara Bank Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

