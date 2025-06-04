Coforge share price (NSE: COFORGE) opened on a positive note on Tuesday, June 4, climbing 1.12% to trade at INR 1,719 on the NSE by 9:30 AM IST. The stock gained ₹19 from its previous close, reflecting renewed investor interest. The upward movement comes amid steady market conditions and positive sentiment around the IT sector. Investors are closely watching Coforge’s performance as it continues to show resilience despite broader market volatility. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 04, 2025: Ola Electric Mobility, Tata Technologies and Wipro Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.
Coforge Share Price
Coforge Share Price Today, June 04: Stock Opens in Green, Rises Over 1% in Early Trade
