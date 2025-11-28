GAIL share price (NSE: Gail) dropped 5.27% to INR 174.12 after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board approved a lower integrated pipeline tariff than the company had sought. Against GAIL’s claim of INR 77.98 per mmbtu, PNGRB fixed the tariff at INR 65.69 per mmbtu. Market expectations were in the INR 67–70 per mmbtu range, making the approved rate slightly below estimates. The lower tariff is expected to impact near-term revenues, triggering the sharp decline in investor sentiment. Indian Stock Market Creates History As Sensex Smashes 86,000 for 1st Time, Nifty Hits New Record.

Gail Share Price Today

