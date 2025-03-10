Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd (NSE: Gensol) fell 2.24% in early trading on March 10, reaching INR 314.70 on the NSE at 9:40 AM IST. The stock opened at ₹315, touched a high of INR 321.90, and a low of INR 308, nearing its 52-week low of ₹307.25. The company’s market capitalization stands at INR 1,200 crore, with a P/E ratio of 11.71. Over the past year, Gensol Engineering has witnessed a sharp decline, with its 52-week high at INR 1,124.90. Indusind Bank Share Price Today, March 10: Stocks of Indusind Bank Limited Plunge by 3.24% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

