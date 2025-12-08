Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO) opened in the red today, December 8, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), stocks of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO) were trading at INR 5,170.50 and fell by INR 200 or 3.72 per cent. Notably, shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO) saw their 52-week high of INR 6,232.50 on August 18 this year and low of INR 3,945.00 on January 22 this year. It must be noted that InterGlobe Aviation Limited is doing business as IndiGo. Shares of IndiGo have taken a hit amid flight dusruptions and cancellations. IndiGo Flight Cancellations: MoCA Takes Swift Action To Restore Normalcy After Airline’s Operational Crisis.

InterGlobe Aviation Limited Share Price Today, December 8, 2025

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited opened in the red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)