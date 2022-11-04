Amid Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and laying off employees, the microblogging platform has been sued over Tesla CEO’s plan to eliminate about 3,700 jobs at the social-media platform which includes half of its workforce. As per reports, employees said that the company is firing employees without enough notice in violation of federal and California law. Reportedly, the lawsuit comes as the new boss plans to eliminate half of the workforce. In the past too, Musk had called a similar suit by Tesla workers as ‘trivial’. Twitter Layoffs: Some Indian Employees Sacked, Remaining Staff in Constant Fear.

Twitter Sued Over Elon Musk’s Plan To Eliminate Employees

