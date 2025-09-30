Stocks of Man Industries (India) Limited (NSE: MANINDS) opened on a negative note today, September 30, after the Indian stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, the stocks of Man Industries (India) Limited (NSE: MANINDS) were trading at INR 374.85 and fell by INR 31.85 or 7.83 per cent. Notably, Man Industries (India) Limited (NSE: MANINDS) saw their 52-week high and low of INR 468 and INR 201.55 on July 30 and March 30 this year, respectively. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, September 30, 2025: Mahindra and Mahindra, IRFC, JSW Infra Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Man Industries Share Price Today, September 30, 2025

Shares of Man Industries opened in red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

