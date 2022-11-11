Speaking at 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, US President Joe Biden said that his country will meet its emission targets by 2030. Addressing the COP27, Biden said, "My commitment to this issue has been unwavering." In another statement, Biden said that climate crisis is about human security. US Treasury Removes India, Italy, Mexico, Thailand and Vietnam From Its Currency Monitoring List.

United States Will Meet Its Emission Targets by 2030

"My commitment to this issue has been unwavering." Joe Biden says the United States will meet its emission targets by 2030 #COP27 https://t.co/rH3BDJbrmf pic.twitter.com/hTAbu2pb3c — Bloomberg (@business) November 11, 2022

