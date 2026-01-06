Shares of Reliance Limited (NSE: RELIANCE ) opened in the negative in early trade on Tuesday, January 6. The stocks of Reliance Industries Limited plunged by 3.15% in early trade on January 6. The RIL shares decreased by INR 49.70 and were trading at INR 1,528.40 on January 6. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on January 6 refuted reports that three vessels laden with Russian oil are on their way to its Jamnagar refinery. In a post on social media platform X, Reliance Industries called the report “blatantly untrue”, adding that the refinery has not received any Russian oil cargo in around the past three weeks, nor is it expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 6, 2026: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dabur India and ONGC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Reliance Share Price Today, January 6

(Photo Credits: NSE Website)

