India is an extreme illustration of a global phenomenon. Across the world, women were more likely than men to lose jobs during the pandemic, and their recovery has been slower. Policy changes that address gender disparities and boost the number of working women — improved access to education, child care, or flexible work arrangements, for example — would help add about $20 trillion to global GDP by 2050, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Check Full Story by Bloomberg:

The number of women in the workforce was already low in India, but Covid made it worse, putting the country in the same league as war-torn Yemen. Now only one in 10 are still in the workforce. What happened to the rest? Read The Big Take ⬇️ https://t.co/pBqTIAC9o3 — Bloomberg (@business) June 2, 2022

