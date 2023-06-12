On Monday, UBS announced that it had successfully completed the emergency takeover of its struggling local competitor Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), resulting in the creation of a massive Swiss bank with a $1.6 trillion balance sheet and stronger strength in wealth management. According to a statement by USB, the largest banking transaction since the global financial crisis of 2008 will provide 'challenges' as well as "many opportunities" for its customers, workers, shareholders, and Switzerland. UBS Takeover of Credit Suisse: Switzerland Considering Full or Partial Nationalisation of Financial Firm.

UBS Completes Takeover of Credit Suisse

BREAKING: UBS completes the deal to buy Credit Suisse, Manning it the biggest bank merger since 2008. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)