Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. (NSE: IDEA) opened higher at INR 8.31 on April 2, 2025, compared to the previous close of INR 8.10. However, during early trade, the stock slipped slightly, trading at INR 8.03, down by 0.07 points (-0.86%). This follows a strong rally on April 1, where Vodafone Idea's shares surged by 20% after the company announced that the government would convert its outstanding spectrum dues into equity shares. This move will see the government increase its stake in Vodafone Idea from 22.6% to 48.99%. While the news spiked investor interest, the market reaction today has been more cautious. The stock’s 52-week high is INR 19.18, and its 52-week low stands at INR 6.61. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 2, 2025: Tata Motors, Swiggy, and Coal India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Vodafone Share Price Today, April 2:

Vodafone Idea Shares Dip After Early Gains on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

