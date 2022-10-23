Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan would be sharing screen space in the upcoming film Project K. The team has extended heartfelt wishes to Prabhas by unveiling a new poster of him from the film helmed by Nag Ashwin. Adipurush: Prabhas’ New Poster from Om Raut’s Film Unveiled on the Occasion of the Actor’s 43rd Birthday!

Project K Team’s Post For Prabhas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)