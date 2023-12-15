Indian playback singer-composer, Anup Ghoshal, passed away today at the age of 78. Known in his native Bengal primarily as one of the foremost artists of the 'golden age of Nazrulgeeti,' Anup's cause of death is not yet known. He also won a National Award as a playback singer for Hirak Rajar Deshe in 1981. May his soul rest in peace. Singer Sharda of 'Titli Udi' Fame Dies After Battling Cancer.

Anup Ghoshal No More:

Veteran singer-composer Anup Ghoshal passes away in Kolkata. He was 78. He frequently collaborated with Satyajit Ray and got the National Award for Playback Singer for Hirak Rajar Deshe in 1981. Apart from Hindi and Bengali he also sung in Assamese and Bhojpuri. pic.twitter.com/xTLOTefY7p — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) December 15, 2023

