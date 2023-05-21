Anushka Sharma was spotted at Mumbai airport on May 21 leaving for france. Yeah, you read that right! The Bollywood beauty left the city as she will be making her Cannes debut this year. Reportedly, she is said to honour women in cinema along with Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet. Anushka Sharma All Set to Make Her Cannes Debut; Bollywood Actress to Honour Women in Cinema With Kate Winslet.

Anushka Sharma Leaves for Cannes 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)