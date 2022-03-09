Argylle just dropped its first look and instead of talking about the movie, fans are more concerned about something entirely else. The photo features Henry Cavill alongside Dua Lipa and one of the teasers even gives us an extended look at the film, although Henry Cavill's hair seems to be a huge part of the discussion. Henry Cavill's hair has been a major discourse among the fans, with many even putting up hilarious memes.

Check Out The Posts Below:

Nah what did Matthew Vaughn do to Henry Cavill's hair 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yuRa5fd9sc — Advit (@rebelmooned) March 8, 2022

Chris Evans and Henry Cavill with these hair styles are nightmare fuel 😰😭 pic.twitter.com/QktQ2nZhS4 — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) March 9, 2022

Good God!! Hopefully when Henry Cavill is James Bond, they go with Henry's hairstyle#HenryCavill 💙❤️💙#Argylle #JamesBond pic.twitter.com/2e7IzNeynx — Henry Cavill Fan Acct (@AcctHenry) March 9, 2022

What hair is this Henry Cavill 😂 pic.twitter.com/VC1MXQHMcR — 🄲🄰🅅🄸🄻🄻🄷🅄🄶🄼🄴 (@cavillhugme) March 8, 2022

Henry Cavill can't catch a break when it comes to hair on his head or on his face in movies pic.twitter.com/OSB4NFJwh7 — HaTrickFilms (@HaTrickFilms) March 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)