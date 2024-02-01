Argylle, written by Jason Fuchs and directed by Matthew Vaughn, features an ensemble cast including Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, among others. The spy action movie hit the big screens in the UK on February 1 and is set for a theatrical release in the US on February 2. Unfortunately, Argylle has failed to impress critics, with some labelling it as 'shoddy'. Critics have criticised the visual effects as ‘unconvincing’ and the so the screenplay. Take a look at some of the reviews below on the movie Argylle. Argylle Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa and John Cena's Film!

BBC – The problem is that the scenes featuring Elly and Aidan in the film's real world are just as generic and cartoonish as the ones featuring Agent Argyle in Elly's books. There is no contrast – no witty disparity between the far-fetched daydreams she has of the spy game, and how it actually is. In both realities, the effects look fake, the plotting is ludicrous, and the characters are unbelievable (Elly is never bothered by all the people being killed around her), so the premise comes to seem pointless. If the film's fantasy is a cardboard copy of 007, and its reality is a cardboard copy of 007, why do we need both?

The Guardian – This could theoretically be a fun movie, but it is all so self-conscious and self-admiring, with key action sequences rendered null and void by being played on two levels, the imaginary and the real, so cancelling each other out. The thought of Argylle 2 and Argylle 3 is very dispiriting. The books might do better.

IGN – But the screenplay by Jason Fuchs fails to supply either of star with a single good line. The whole thing feels like an overlong first draft without any darlings to kill. Matthew Vaughn’s latest directorial effort doesn’t traffic in the same edgelord button-pushing as his Kingsman series, but as that relief fades, it becomes clear how much Argylle is recycling ideas and imagery from those (and other, better) movies.

Rolling Stone – You start to suspect it before you’ve even transitioned out of the first act, and it’s more or less confirmed by the time the big whoa moment shows up. The spoiler is: Argylle is a bad movie. A very, very bad movie.

Variety – The erstwhile “Kick-Ass” director has been trapped in “Kingsman” mode for so long (going on a decade now) that it feels like we’ve lost him to that kind of live-action cartoon forever, cramming Gen Z James Bond riffs with disco music and over-the-top greenscreen shenanigans.

Screen Daily – As intricate and layered as its name might suggest, Matthew Vaughn’s star-studded crime caper throws viewers round a succession of plot twists but never really knits together in a satisfying whole.

