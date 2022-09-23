Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne is the upcoming Punjabi movie starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta in the lead. The makers have dropped the track “Koka” and it’s crooned by the lead actor himself. Diljit and Sargun can be seen flaunting their dance movies in this peppy party track that’s composed by Avvy Sra. Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne: Diljit Dosanjh, Sargun Mehta’s Film to Arrive in Theatres on October 5!

Watch Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne Song Koka Below:

