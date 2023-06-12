Bengali actor Dev is soon going to play the iconic Bengali detective Byomkesh Bakshi on the big screen. The film helmed by Birsa Dasgupta. Recently, Dev shared few images of the team as they wrap up the film's shoot. The actor captioned it as, "Wrapped up the shooting. Will meet you at the cinemas on 11th August, 2023". Chengiz: Jeet Goes All Gun Blazing in Rajesh Ganguly’s Directorial, Calls His Character, 'Ruthless'.

Check Out The Celebration Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dev Adhikari (@imdevadhikari)

