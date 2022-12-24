Former US president Barack Obama shares a long list of his favourite songs of 2022 and Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5", Lizzo's "About Damn Time" makes it to his list. Barack Obama Shares His Fave Movies and Books of 2022; Michelle Williams’ The Fabelmans, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick Make it to the List.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Barack Obama unveils his favorite songs of 2022. pic.twitter.com/GFhH3YToxF — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)