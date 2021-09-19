Divya Agarwal bagged the winner's trophy yesterday and became Bigg Boss OTT's first winner. The actress celebrated the feat with her boyfriend Varun Sood. He took to his Instagram stories to share pictures of her cutting a cake. Roadies host, Ranvijay Singh was also present at this small gathering.

Check Out The Photos Below:

Divya Agarwal with Varun Sood (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Divya Agarwal's Cake

