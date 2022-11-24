Letitia Wright called out THR in her Instagram stories for comparing her anti-vaccine tweet an equating it to men who have been accused to sexual misconduct and more. The actress said she is a survivor of sexual abuse herself and goes to therapy for it and that it was not okay for THR to do this. But the publication refuses to remove her name. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Director Ryan Coogler Expresses His Gratitude to Fans and Chadwick Boseman in Emotional Note.

View Tweet Here:

#BlackPanther's Letitia Wright calls out @THR again for not apologizing after they equated her anti-vaccine tweet to men that have been accused of sexual misconduct: “as someone who is currently in therapy to overcome my own experiences of sexual abuse. This is not okay.” pic.twitter.com/UKKrRl0QR8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 24, 2022

