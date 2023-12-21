Ajay Devgn took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, celebrating his film Raju Chacha's 23 years with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing pics of cassettes, Devgn reminisced about the old days and how his first production holds a special place in his heart. He also expressed gratitude to his wife Kajol, who starred opposite him in the movie. Raju Chacha, which garnered critical acclaim for its humour, continues to hold a special place in fans' hearts, and Devgn's post reminds us of the film's enduring charm. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty Think the Current Generation of Actors Is 'Insecure'.

Raju Chacha Completes 23 Years:

