Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 83 is shockingly in legal trouble now. As per reports in India Today, it has been said that an UAE-based financier has lodged complaint against the producers of the sports-drama in the Mumbai Court. In the complaint, Deepika's name has been marked more as she serves as on of the producers of the film. Reportedly, the complaint has been done against the makers of 83 because the UAE- based company was guranteed with good returns by the Vibri Media after they invested approx Rs 16 crore for the movie.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee representing FZE was quoted as saying, "It is true that my client has filed a criminal complaint against all the Producers of the film 83 on the grounds of cheating and criminal conspiracy. My client had no other option but to initiate strict legal proceedings, as the producers did not seem interested in resolving the dispute amicably, despite full knowledge of my clients rights. The matter would now be taken up by respective Courts."

