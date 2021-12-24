Ranveer Singh’s 83 based on Team India's 1983 World Cup win is currently playing at the world’s highest mobile theatre in Leh! The company installed the theatre in Leh and claimed it to be the highest altitude theatre in the world, installed at a height of 11,562 feet.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

83 hits sky high! Playing at the world's highest mobile theater at 11,562 ft. in Leh! #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/On62o4wMIk — 83 (@83thefilm) December 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)