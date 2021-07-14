Aamir Khan Productions released a statement to debunk reports about Laal Singh Chaddha team littering shooting sites in Ladakh. In a long note, AKP has clarified that they have teams in place to ensure that once the shooting wraps up every day, the area is cleaned. They do the same after schedule wraps as well.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)