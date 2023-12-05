Vishnu Vishal took to X to post few pictures and share the update that he, his wife Jwala Gutta and few other residents of Karapakkam were rescued from Chennai floods after Cyclone Michaung hit the city. But what caught everyone’s attention was Aamir Khan been seen in these pics and it left many wondering what he’s doing in Chennai. As per reports, Aamir is in Chennai to be by his ailing mother’s side. She’s been treated at a private medical facility and the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is in the city since a couple of months. Chennai Floods: Stranded Vishnu Vishal Rescued By TN Fire and Rescue Department But We Wonder What's Aamir Khan Doing There! (View Pics).

Aamir Khan In Chennai

Aamir Khan sirs mother is unwell and she is getting her treatment in Chennai. Aamir sir is here for the past few months to take care of her. — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) December 5, 2023

The Pics Shared By Vishnu Vishal

Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded Rescue operations have started in karapakkam.. Saw 3 boats functioning already Great work by TN govt in such testing times Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly https://t.co/QdoW7zaBuI pic.twitter.com/qyzX73kHmc — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

