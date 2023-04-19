Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter 11-years old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has moved Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid for reporting and spreading fake news about her health and life. As per reports, the hearing for the same will take place on April 20, in Delhi High Court. Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Pic Of His Princess Aaradhya From Her Birthday Bash And She Looks Adorable In Pink!.

