Abdu Rozik is apparently witnessing a miraculous growth in height! He shared a post on Instagram and updated his followers with a picture of himself in the driver's seat of a car looking slightly taller in height. In his caption he said that doctors told him he has 0 growth hormones but now he is experiencing a change. Abdu Rozik Announces Major News; Bigg Boss 16 Star to Open a Restaurant in Mumbai.

View Abdu Rozik's Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

