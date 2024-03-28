Abhay Deol is known for blessing his fans with sensual pictures of himself on random occasions. On Thursday, March 28, the Dev D actor shared yet another sizzling post on his Instagram handle. Abhay turned up the heat with a couple of sizzling snapshots straight from his bedroom. In the first shot, the actor lounged on his bed, exuding effortless charm, while another photo shows him posing on the bed with his rear facing the ceiling also showcasing his butt crack. Abhay captioned his steamy morning pictures and wrote, "Some mornings are just! If only I could wake up next to you." Zoya Akhtar Hints at Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel, Reveals 'We'll Make It if We Find the Right Essence for Part Two'.

Check Out Abhay Deol’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)