Kunal Kemmu who is all set to make his directorial debut with Madgaon Express was seen taking a sly dig at Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. A video of the actor has gone viral online which sees him mentioning how 'unrelatable' was ZNMB for him. Right from the film's Barcelona plot to tomatina festival, Kemmu joked about how the Hrithik Roshan-starrer was indeed unrealistic and made just for the elites. At the end, promoting his own film Madgaon Express, he added 'mere jaise logo ka kya, unke liye ye pictue hai." Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu Wraps Shoot for His Directorial Debut Starring Nora Fatehi, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari and Divyendu Sharma (View Pics).

Kunal Kemmu's Take on ZNMD:

