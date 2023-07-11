Farhan Akhtar, the actor-filmmaker known for his roles in the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, appears to be feeling nostalgic and missing his buddies Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol. Recreating the iconic skydiving sequence from the film, Farhan took to Instagram to share a video of himself embarking on a skydiving adventure at the same location in Spain featured in the movie. In a humorous twist, Farhan revealed that the skydiving instructor, Barbara Holzer-Rappoldt, was the only one to show up for the ZNMD reunion, resembling the same character from the film with her distinctive pigtails. Farhan playfully asked, "Where are my bwoys???" while tagging Hrithik and Abhay in his caption, expressing his longing for their presence in the nostalgic moment. Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 Update: Ritesh Sidhwani Confirms Farhan Akhtar Is 'Finishing' Script of the Film.
Check Out The Video Here:
