Orry truly embraced the Halloween spirit this year by dressing up as Frankenstein. With bolts protruding from his neck and green face paint, he transformed into the iconic monster with a modern twist. He didn't miss the chance to show off his incredible transformation at a thrilling Halloween party, where he joined the likes of Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Isha Deol, and Abhay Deol. Orry even shared some spine-tingling pictures of the festivities on Instagram, capturing all the spooky fun of the night. Orry Parties With Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Other Celebs, See Star-Studded Pictures Here!

Shweta Bachchan and Orry

Orry With Matilda, Zombie Bride and Wednesday

Orry with Sussanne Khan

Isha and Abhay Deol with Orry