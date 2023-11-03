Orry truly embraced the Halloween spirit this year by dressing up as Frankenstein. With bolts protruding from his neck and green face paint, he transformed into the iconic monster with a modern twist. He didn't miss the chance to show off his incredible transformation at a thrilling Halloween party, where he joined the likes of Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Isha Deol, and Abhay Deol. Orry even shared some spine-tingling pictures of the festivities on Instagram, capturing all the spooky fun of the night. Orry Parties With Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Other Celebs, See Star-Studded Pictures Here!
Shweta Bachchan and Orry
Orry With Matilda, Zombie Bride and Wednesday
Orry with Sussanne Khan
Isha and Abhay Deol with Orry
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)