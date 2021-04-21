Abhishek Bachchan has thanked everyone for wishing him and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on their wedding anniversary. He again stresses the fact that people need to wear masks and stay at home as much as possible.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's tweet...

Thank you very much for all your wishes for Aishwarya and my wedding anniversary, yesterday. 🙏🏽 Please continue to stay safe, wear your mask and if possible, try not to go out. Thank you again. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 21, 2021

