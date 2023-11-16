On Aaradhya Bachchan's 12th birthday on November 16, daddy Abhishek Bachchan penned the cutest wish! Well, as AB took to his social media and shared an unseen picture of his 'little princess' to wish her on born day. "Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest," Junior Bachchan wrote on Insta for Aaradhya. Aww-dorable! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Celebration: Aaradhya Showers Love on Mother With an Emotional Speech (Watch Video).

Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Aaradhya on Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

